A new expansion of the University of Connecticut’s Waterbury regional campus has widened operations in Naugatuck Valley. The expansion includes renovations on a new lease at 36 N. Main St., which encompasses six stories and 26,300 square feet.

The downtown campus had plans to lease the building starting in June 2023 and have been renovating the space over the past winter.

The building is set to start being occupied later this month.

Dating back to 1895, the building is a prime location in downtown Waterbury, formerly having been a meeting place for the International Order of Odd Fellows. This group has a strong history in the city, drawing in thousands of members to populate the city.

The building will house part nursing, allied health and additional program courses.

The new features of this building include health care simulation rooms, administrative spaces, research facilities, a banquet room and study rooms.

The interest in expansion for the nursing program is due to the high demand of nurses in Connecticut, specifically the Naugatuck Valley said UConn Today.

Part of the new research facilities includes the HACER lab, which will be a “hub for humanistic inquiry, research, and pedagogy,” according to UConn Today.

The renovation was funded by both a state grant and private funding from Green Hub Development III, LLC.

The structure had been unused for more than 15 years before UConn’s lease began.

UConn Waterbury’s campus Dean Fumiko Hoeft, has shown excitement for this new expansion.

“We are honored to be part of this building’s next chapter. Its transformation aligns with our commitment to innovation, workforce development, and community partnerships,” Hoeft said.

This growth in campus size is a step towards achieving UConn’s Strategic Plan, which ensures that the remote campuses can house programs that can be completed in full. This, along with other goals, are hoped to be achieved by 2034.

Former Waterbury mayor Neil O’Leary has shown support for the project, as it had been “years in the making.”

“This expansion is more than just a physical footprint; it’s an investment in the next generation of healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders,” O’Leary said.