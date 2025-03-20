The University of Connecticut reached new heights this admission season, racking up an estimated total of 62,000 freshmen applications.

This is 4,000 more than last year’s total of approximately 58,000 students seeking first-year admission.

There is a 27% increase in applicants when comparing the total from 2023, a difference of more than 15,000 students.

UConn has also already accepted 60% of their 1,500 early-decision applicants. Many of the early-decision applicants have started to commit to the university.

UConn currently has an acceptance rate of 54%, according to U.S. News.

This number has hovered between 50-55% throughout the past few academic years, despite the increase in applicants. Statistically, UConn is likely to have their highest student total ever in the Fall 2025 semster.

The University is expecting around 4,500 of the 62,000 to get accepted and enroll in the UConn Storrs campus. This number is only an estimation, meaning it very well could grow.

UConn is also home to four regional campuses located in Hartford, Avery Point, Stamford and Waterbury.

The number 62,000 also represents students who specifically applied to the regional campuses, even though that is a small sample size of the large number.

In the last two years, there has been around a 70% increase in applications at the UConn regional campuses.

Many hopeful high school seniors will receive their decisions from UConn which may include them being denied, being unable to enroll until the 2026 Spring semester, or being accepted to a regional campus.

The high number of applicants will also cause a climb in regional campus populations.

Nathan Fuerst, UConn’s Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, has held the position since May 2018. While people have expressed possible concern about the growing number of applications, Fuerst is embracing it.

“The surging interest in UConn demonstrates that its reputation for high academic quality, strong value and a positive student experience is well known both throughout Connecticut and nationally,” said Fuerst to UConn Today and CT Insider.

UConn is projected to have 21,075 undergraduate students at the Storrs campus with an estimated total of 26,200 across all campuses.

This number is expected to rise in the Spring, with incoming students who received enrollment for the Spring 2026 semester.

UConn’s rapidly growing student population will require future changes to maintain the growing volume of student enrollment, potentially leading to campus expansions.