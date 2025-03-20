Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 482: More on the Measles Outbreak, Daylight Savings Time: Can We Not? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This was the first week I’d actually BEEN to the Know Your Farmer’s Fair so that I could talk about it! A great time was had by all, from getting SO many coasters, to mushroom salt and jerky, to gluten free cookies, to giving Congressman Joe Courtney a hug! Ron got to schmooze the room in his role as co-director of the Mansfield Farm to Families program, and talk to Joe as the registrar of voters for the Town of Mansfield!

Today I talked more about the measles outbreak, and how we shouldn’t be so hard on RFKJr. I explained the science behind his offering of vitamin A, cod liver oil, and antibiotics to folks in the outbreak. I also talked about the recent time change to Daylight Savings Time and why we, well, just shouldn’t. It’s not good for your health!