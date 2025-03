Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 481: Caffeine Withdrawal, Measles Outbreak, Tallow vs. Seed Oils for Frying Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we talked about caffeine withdrawal. What fun! But you CAN get through the symptoms if you want to. Then we talked about measles and the outbreak in Texas. Should you get vaccinated? We finished with whether potatoes deep fried in tallow are good for you vs. in seed oils. Steak ‘n’ Shake thinks it is! Remember, the 10th Anniversary Know Your Farmer Fair 2025 is happening on Saturday, March 8, at the Mansfield Community Center. See you there!