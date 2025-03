Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 480: Find Your Max Heart Rate, More Help for Osteoarthritis Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

220-your age is NOT the best way to go! The Norwegian University of Science and Technology has figured out a way to estimate your ideal max heart rate that uses your age, weight, gender, and height. I used it and it felt much better than the 185 I was using from five years ago, and was also higher and more useful than 220-my age! I had a great workout using it. Also, we return to help for osteoarthritis: foods, weight loss, exercise and more. Those green lipped mussels!