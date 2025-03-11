Editor’s Note: The information in this article may be outdated as it was reported from February 12.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has joined a coalition of 21 other states that are currently suing the Trump Administration and the National Institute of Health (NIH) for unexpectedly cutting research funds to universities across the country.

On Feb. 10 a coalition of 22 states led by Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts looking for a restrictive order to immediately stop President Trump’s “illegal overreach,” as said by Tong.

The lawsuit follows after the Feb. 7 NIH announcement that said they would cut all “indirect costs,” to 15% of these research grants.

According to Katie Golvala of the CT Mirror this “indirect cost” covers things such as “lab, utility and administrative personnel costs.”

“The Trump plan would eliminate $35 million in funding for ongoing, promising research at the University of Connecticut and the University of Connecticut Health Center,” Tong said.

The NIH has been a major source of funding for several essential medical studies throughout the years including research that led to the creation of MRI and DNA sequencing, according to the attorney general’s office.

“This federal support is essential to the critical work of our faculty and staff, which continues to have a profound and highly beneficial impact on the lives of millions of people,” said UConn Provost Anne D’Alleva and Vice President of Research Pamir Alpay in a statement to UConn Today.

According to Tong, UConn and UConn’s Health Center receive approximately $620 million in research funds a year with roughly $35 million of it being from indirect costs reimbursements.

“Without immediate relief, this action could result in the suspension of lifesaving and life-extending clinical trials, disruption of research programs, layoffs and laboratory closures,” Tong said.

The relationship between the NIH and universities has gone on for approximately 80 years, according to UConn officials. This is what has allowed the United States to stay at the forefront of medical research for so long, it allows the government to use higher education research facilities rather than creating their own.

The sudden change in budget plans would have an immense impact on the research project.

“The lifesaving and life-changing medical research in which the United States has long been a leader, could be compromised.” said Tong.

“This agency action will result in layoffs, suspension of clinical trials, disruption of ongoing research programs and laboratory closures,” as stated in the lawsuit.

Less than 24 hours after the lawsuit had been filed, a judge granted the coalition a temporary restraining order that would immediately stop the planned budget cuts from taking effect in the states mentioned in the lawsuit, according to the CT Sun.

The court is scheduled to have a hearing on the case on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.