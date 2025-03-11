Caroline Ducharme Checks in for First Time in Over 15 Months

University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball Redshirt junior Caroline Ducharme entered the game on February 22, in a blowout 86-47 win against Butler. It was Ducharme’s first appearance in uniform since Nov. 19, 2023.

Ducharme grabbed one rebound, logging two minutes in the Butler win.

Despite the limited playtime, it was a historic moment for the Huskies to have her return considering everything she has gone through.

Ducharme had been rehabilitating from head and neck injuries the entire 15 1/2 month period.

She has an extensive history with injury’s, including a 14 game absence in the 2022-2023 season due to multiple concussions.

In August of 2023, Ducharme was hit in the head during UConn women’s European trip. She then experienced more complications with her head and neck due to turbulence when returning back to UConn.

Despite concern, Ducharme played in the first four games of the 2023-2024 season before being shut down due to medical concerns with her head and neck.

“I always was set on coming back,” said Ducharme to the Connecticut Post. “But I’m not gonna lie, there were definitely times, especially last year [2023], where I didn’t know if it would actually happen.”

UConn’s highly regarded head coach and 11-time national champion Geno Auriemma was excited to have one of his recruits back, admitting he wasn’t positive on if her return to basketball was likely.

“When you sit out that long and you’re talking about the kind of things that are difficult to come back from, even without playing basketball,” Auriemma said to the Connecticut Post. “None of us had any idea whether whatever happened or not. I’m thrilled for her that it’s been possible.”

The six foot two guard has started in 22 games of her UConn career, averaging more than eight points per game.

Ducharme will use her last year of eligibility in the 2025-2026 season barring any other major setbacks.

Ducharme will be more than likely see more of the court as she gets closer to 100%, as she’s still got a full season ahead of her. She will be able to assist the Huskies as they push for their first NCAA Championship in nine years.