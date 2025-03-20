Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 434 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 434 March 19th 2025. Ron’s Rant: How’s your backup bicycle chain supply? Chains subject to steel tariffs; some cables and other products, too. Secretary Duffy directed staff to start the process of clawing back millions in discretionary dollars for bike lanes. On a positive side: 500 people attend the Philly Bike Expo! Just one week away from this year’s 6th annual Natchaug Epic. More Americans Rode a Bike Than Ever Before in 2024, Youth Participation Saw the Biggest Surge Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to Advocate for Better Biking in Your Community Content: Ron talks about the 2024 bike surge. Also reveals what may be happening to the amazing infrastructure surge we saw in the past 4 years and where it may be going. Paris Nice now over: The ‘race to the sun’ is one of the foundations of professional cycling. And a couple of Americans took the spotlight. 2025 Edition Sunday March 23rd, 2025. And Ron shouts out this weekends premier event. Events and Finishing Points.