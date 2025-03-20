Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 434
Bicycle Talk. Episode 434 March 19th 2025.    Ron’s Rant:   How’s your backup bicycle chain supply? Chains subject to steel tariffs; some cables and other products, too. Secretary Duffy directed staff to start the process of clawing back millions in discretionary dollars for bike lanes.  On a positive side: 500 people attend the Philly Bike Expo! Just one week away from this year’s 6th annual Natchaug Epic.  More Americans Rode a Bike Than Ever Before in 2024, Youth Participation Saw the Biggest Surge   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  How to Advocate for Better Biking in Your   Community    Content:   Ron talks about the 2024 bike surge. Also reveals what may be happening to the amazing infrastructure  surge we saw in the past 4 years and where it may be going.  Paris Nice now over:   The ‘race to the sun’ is one of the foundations of professional cycling.  And a couple of Americans took the spotlight.  2025 Edition Sunday March 23rd, 2025.  And Ron shouts out this weekends premier event. Events and Finishing Points.

