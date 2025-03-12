Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 433 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 433 March 12th 2025. Ron’s Rant: All you curmudgeons who criticized Tadej Pogacar for saying the “S” word in his interview after the Strada Bianchi. Really “S” does happen. On a positive side: Voters Approved $1.9 Billion to Support Better Places to Bike. And, Just two weeks away from this year’s 6th annual Natchaug Epic. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Everything You Need to Know to Master Gravel. Content: Advocacy Playbook from People for bikes. Voters Approved $1.9 Billion to Support Better Places to Bike. STRADE BIANCHE’ 25. Details on this year’s 2025 Natchag Epic. Paris Nice now happening: Events and Finishing Points.

