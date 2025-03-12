Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 433
Bicycle Talk. Episode 433 March 12th 2025.     Ron’s Rant:  All you curmudgeons who criticized Tadej Pogacar for saying the “S” word in his interview after the Strada Bianchi. Really “S” does happen.  On a positive side: Voters Approved $1.9 Billion to Support Better Places to Bike.  And, Just two weeks away from this year’s 6th annual Natchaug Epic.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Everything You Need to Know to Master Gravel.   Content: Advocacy Playbook from People for bikes. Voters Approved $1.9 Billion to Support Better Places to Bike.  STRADE BIANCHE’ 25. Details on this year’s 2025 Natchag Epic. Paris Nice now happening:   Events and Finishing Points.

