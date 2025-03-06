Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 432 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 432 March 5th 2025. Ron’s Rant: The Sound of Silence: Mayor Adams Ducks Questions About Trump’s Move to Kill Congestion Pricing. On a positive side: More from the Chiropractor. Great video from “The War on Cars” about a solid promotion needed to get bikes back into the news. The Untold Story Behind the Paris Bike Boom. So, I found a great new facebook page and Youtube Channel. From our Canadian friends, yes we still love you here at Bicycle Talk, Shifter. Check it out! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Fenders baby, It’s all about the fenders. Are fenders good for a bike? Ron shares insight from biketoeverything.org about fenders. How to Choose the Perfect Bicycle Fenders. Content: Memo to the president. Congestion pricing is working. Lower Manhattan’s economy has gotten an almost billion-dollar boost in just the first month of congestion pricing’s existence. More good news from the Chiropractor. Cycling for Health: Enhance Spinal Wellness with Chiropractic . PeopleForBikes and REI Co-op Launch Groundbreaking New Tool to Expand Access to Recreational Bicycling Across the U.S. And finally for the Bicycle Shop owners and managers out there, Let’s take a closer look at floor planning. If the big suppliers you are working with are willing to sell to your customers direct, maybe you should pressure them into floor planning your store. Events and Finishing Points.