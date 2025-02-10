The hit ABC reality show “Shark Tank” featured UConn’s very own Hayley Segar ‘17 (CLAS), who found success with two of the sharks.

Airing on Jan. 24, the episode spotlights Segar’s swimsuit line, onewith, which prides itself for making swimsuits that feel as comfortable as underwear.

The company has had success since its creation in late 2021, making $2.3 million in sales.

Segar entered the “Shark Tank” with hopes of earning $200k for five percent of her company.

She accepted Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and Jamie Kern Lima’s, co-founder of IT Cosmetics, joint offer of $200k for a 20 percent stake.

The New London native crafted this idea five years ago when packing for a trip to Miami.

Segar found that every swimsuit she tried on had “tight seams that dug into my sides and compressing elastic that squeezed my body that looked and felt so uncomfortable.”

She found that nothing was as comfortable as her underwear, hence the creation of onewith.

Onewith, a fully online shopping experience, has been gaining traction, earning $1.3 million in sales in the past year alone.

“A very impressive presentation,” Kevin O’Leary, a “Shark Tank” investor said. “I usually find something to rip you to pieces on, but not here.”

Segar attributes much of her success to UConn, from her undergraduate education to after graduation.

According to UConn Today, Segar attended the highly selective Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s 2020 Summer Fellowship Accelerator. There, she received mentoring, expert advice, and startup funding.

“Shark Tank” is known to fund some of the most successful products today.

Segar’s family and friends helped celebrate her achievement in Norwalk on Jan. 25, according to UConn Today.

“I’m so excited to see where onewith goes with these two Sharks on our side,” Segar said.