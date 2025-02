Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 479: Know Your Farmer Fair, Help for Political Stress Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we talked about Ron’s experience with the chiropractor. He’s a fan! He knows it’ll take time but he’s on board. I also talked about the Know your Farmer Fair which will happen March 8, 2025 at the Willimantic Community Center; a great way to get to know our local farmers! And, without taking sides, we talked about the political situation and how it may be stressing you, and what you can do about it.