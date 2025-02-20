Bicycle Talk Radio Naturopath Episode 478: B Complex and Your Stomach, Menopause and More Comfortable Sex! Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week I talked about B vitamins. Sometimes taking specific B vitamins can cause stomach upset, and you have to figure out which ones are bothering you. Sometimes it’s best to take a food based vitamin; sometimes a methylated blend; sometimes specific ones separately; and sometimes just get them from food! We help to sort this out. I then went on to discuss something very important to folks of a certain age: how to make sex more comfortable! Hormones, lubes, restorative activities, we lay it on the table.