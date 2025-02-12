Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 477: Valentine's Day: Chocolate for Health, Home-Cooked Valentine's Day Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which is also Ron and my 20th anniversary! 20 years, can you believe it? 20 years of chocolate, bicycles, love, support and healing. And also, food. We talk about appreciating each other! Then, of course, since it’s valentines day, I talked about the health benefits of chocolate, a yearly tradition. I also gave some healthy alternatives to going out to eat on Valentine’s Day, like making dishes at home with heart healthy omega 3s, and lots of produce.