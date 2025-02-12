Radio Naturopath Episode 477: Valentine's Day: Chocolate for Health, Home-Cooked Valentine's Day

/
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which is also Ron and my 20th anniversary! 20 years, can you believe it? 20 years of chocolate, bicycles, love, support and healing. And also, food. We talk about appreciating each other! Then, of course, since it’s valentines day, I talked about the health benefits of chocolate, a yearly tradition. I also gave some healthy alternatives to going out to eat on Valentine’s Day, like making dishes at home with heart healthy omega 3s, and lots of produce.
