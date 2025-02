Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 476: Green Lipped Mussel, Magnesium, Home Remedies for Osteoarthritis Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about green lipped mussel, which has a funny name. It’s a little mussel from New Zealand. The omega-3 fats and glycosaminoglycans are balanced in a way that helps joints to heal! I also talked about all the different forms of magnesium and their benefits, and many home remedies to help osteoarthritis. Epsom salts, hot and cold packs, arnica, frankincense, internal stuff and topicals! There’s lots you can do! To be continued.