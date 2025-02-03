D'Archive d'Archive Episode 56: Dune and the Campus Cult Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This episode features a deep dive into archives and library collections that relate to the fantastical desert world of Dune created by author Frank Herbert (1920-1986) which gained traction with environmental activists of the late 1960s and 70s. This research session integrates my field recordings from the archives doing research into this selected topic on the popular science fiction series Dune and its countercultural appeal which was referred to as the “campus cult.” This episode is a part one of a two part episode which will be followed by an interview with an expert in the field weighing in on the subject of archives, ecology, and science fiction/future.

Featured Collections at UConn Library

Alternative Press Index (online)

BBC Sound Effects Library

Britt, The Spice Must Flow (Plume; 2023)

Connecticut Daily Campus Newspaper

Fanzine Collection

George Allen Science Fiction Collection

Touponce, Frank Herbert (Twayne Publishers; 1988)

University of Connecticut, Inner College Collection

Featured Collections

Elwood, Tomorrow’s Alternatives : Original Science Fiction (Collier Books; 1973)

Independent Voices

Willis E. McNelly Science Fiction Collection: Frank Herbert papers

Herbert, New World or No World (Ace; 1970)

Logo by Melica Stinnett