d'Archive Episode 56: Dune and the Campus Cult

This episode features a deep dive into archives and library collections that relate to the fantastical desert world of Dune created by author Frank Herbert (1920-1986) which gained traction with environmental activists of the late 1960s and 70s. This research session integrates my field recordings from the archives doing research into this selected topic on the popular science fiction series Dune and its countercultural appeal which was referred to as the “campus cult.” This episode is a part one of a two part episode which will be followed by an interview with an expert in the field weighing in on the subject of archives, ecology, and science fiction/future.
Featured Collections at UConn Library
Alternative Press Index (online)
BBC Sound Effects Library
Britt, The Spice Must Flow (Plume; 2023)
Connecticut Daily Campus Newspaper
George Allen Science Fiction Collection
Touponce, Frank Herbert (Twayne Publishers; 1988)
University of Connecticut, Inner College Collection
Featured Collections
Elwood, Tomorrow’s Alternatives : Original Science Fiction (Collier Books; 1973)
Willis E. McNelly Science Fiction Collection: Frank Herbert papers
Herbert, New World or No World (Ace; 1970)
