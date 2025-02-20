Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 431 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 431 February 19th 2025. . Ron’s Rant: Sorry I missed you all last week. Where is the micro mobility that is so alive in Europe? And just when it’s starting to have an impact, Donnie Trump is still threatening to kill congestion pricing in New York City, even if he isn’t quite sure how to do it? On a positive side: The Chiropractor! And in England low emissions Zones ( ie, congestion pricing) National Health Service saved $40,000 a month because residents had fewer respiratory illnesses. And don’t forget to check out the “Green Wave” video on my Facebook page. Fascinating and entertaining. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Yes, You Can Still Ride Your Bike In Snow? Well not me but a few tips from some that do. How Chiropractic Care Can Improve Cycling Performance. Content: How Chiropractic Care Can Improve Cycling Performance. Ron reflects on his Chiropractic visit. Trump could impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as April and what this means to you the bicycle consumer. And a visit with Bicycle Dealers attending the recent CABDA show. CABDA Midwest retailers react to tariffs and other news Events and Finishing Points.