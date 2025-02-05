Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 430 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 430 February 5th 2025. Ron’s Rant: More complaints on the new administrations transportation policies and changes. ‘Is it appropriate? Is it legal?’ The bike industry is currently in the middle of its worst-ever recession On a positive side: Watched the UCI Cyclocross world’s races yesterday in full French mud fest with Belgian style mud and course and Belgian and Norwegian dominance. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Crank arm length and the newest trend. Yes size does matter. Content: How to Use Base Training to Meet Your Riding Goals. Ron filters though an 8 week plan to get you ready for this nice weather. A review of the past weekend’s World Championships. And some fun little tidbits about cycling that you might not know. Events and Finishing Points.