Bicycle Talk. Episode 430 February 5th 2025.   Ron’s Rant: More complaints on the new administrations transportation policies and changes. ‘Is it  appropriate? Is it legal?’   The bike industry is currently in the middle of its worst-ever recession  On a positive side:  Watched the UCI Cyclocross world’s races yesterday in full French mud fest with Belgian style mud and course and Belgian and Norwegian dominance.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Crank arm length and the newest trend. Yes size does matter.  Content:  How to Use Base Training to Meet Your Riding Goals.  Ron filters though an 8 week plan to get you ready for this nice weather.  A review of the past weekend’s World Championships. And some fun little tidbits about cycling that you might not know.  Events and Finishing Points.

