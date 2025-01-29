Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 475: Ron's Spinal Healing, More New Year's Resolutions You Can Actually Do Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Today I got reacquainted with Ron, with whom I haven’t made a show since November, as he was teaching a fitness class when we usually record together in December! So we’re able to make shows together again, well, most of the time. Today we reviewed his health issues, and it seems we’re getting close to figuring out what’s going on. Thank goodness, it appears he does NOT have peripheral artery disease. If he has intermittent claudication, it’s emanating from his spine, which X-rays show he has some disc degeneration, thoracic scoliosis, and neural foramen narrowing in the cervical spine, the neck. I wonder if that narrowing could be intermittent compressing his spine at that level and causing symptoms the rest of the way down. He’ll have some more care and we’ll see what the next steps are!

I finished out New Year’s resolutions that you can actually do, and none of them are Lose Weight. They ARE plan to eat more produce, get more rest, be more mindful and present in your life! Things you can do RIGHT NOW to make your life better. Enjoy!