Radio Naturopath Episode 466: Managing Fatigue, Intermittent Claudication, Peripheral Artery Disease, Chromium

This week, I talked a bit about how I manage intermittent fatigue, mostly with taking breaks and getting enough sleep! Like a lot of us, I’m guilty of pushing myself to get stuff done until I drop, and I need to learn to rest more.
Then we discussed the possibility that Ron has intermittent claudication, a form of peripheral artery disease. He certainly has symptoms that could fit. We discussed the mechanics of intermittent claudication, the pain, cramping, and burning that are worse with exertion and better with rest. Then we discussed how it’s diagnosed and treated, both conventionally and naturally. And then, a little piece on chromium for food cravings!
