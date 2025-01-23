WHUS Podcasts Radio Naturopath Episode 464: More Lyme Herbs, Healthy Halloween Treats, Fall Vegetables Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talk about my new naturopath, Marisa Houser, N.D., and the advice she gave me about my Lyme protocol. A few new herbs and a few less supplements! Lots of good advice and tidying up. I also talked about healthier ways to experience Halloween, like having your sweets after a healthy meal so you’re less likely to binge, and make sure to drink water with your sweets so the sugar doesn’t stick around and give you cavities! You can also get healthier versions of treats at the health food store, and also make creative scary Halloween treats out of fruit! We also began to talk about healthy fall vegetables and we’ll pick up with that next week.