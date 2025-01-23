WHUS Podcasts Radio Naturopath Episode 463: Chia Seeds for Health, Help for Fall Allergies Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about fall allergies, since lots of people have them right now! Mold and mildew from damp homes and plants dying back. Dust mites are prevalent especially now that we’re moving indoors, but we’ll get a break when there’s a hard freeze. Pets can be problematic too! And there’s still some ragweed outdoors. Here’s some tips to help with the season! We also talked about chia seeds, and included a recipe on how to make chia pudding. Turns out they’re amazing little powerhouses!