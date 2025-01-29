Bicycle Talk. Episode 429 January 29th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Reality show and Fox News host Sean Duffy’s nomination as transportation secretary. Really? On a positive side: Watched # 11 and # 12 of the UCI Cyclocross world’s races yesterday. Yay YouTube for the free broadcasts! Coming up this weekend, 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships Liévin, France. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: More new equipment for bicycles. Ron explores some new ideas. Personally? Overkill and a waste of good money IMHO Content: BRAIN talks to retailers at CABDA East. Study: People Protected Bike Lanes Made a Difference. And Ron is not the only one who thinks that bike lanes are too fast. Tour down under results. UCI Cyclocross World Cup Cyclocross. Events and Finishing Points.
Bicycle Talk Episode 429
/
RSS Feed
Leave a Reply