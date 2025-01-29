Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 429 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed







Bicycle Talk. Episode 429 January 29th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Reality show and Fox News host Sean Duffy’s nomination as transportation secretary. Really? On a positive side: Watched # 11 and # 12 of the UCI Cyclocross world’s races yesterday. Yay YouTube for the free broadcasts! Coming up this weekend, 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships Liévin, France. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: More new equipment for bicycles. Ron explores some new ideas. Personally? Overkill and a waste of good money IMHO Content: BRAIN talks to retailers at CABDA East. Study: People Protected Bike Lanes Made a Difference. And Ron is not the only one who thinks that bike lanes are too fast. Tour down under results. UCI Cyclocross World Cup Cyclocross. Events and Finishing Points.