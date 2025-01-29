Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 429
Bicycle Talk. Episode 429 January 29th 2025.   Ron’s Rant:  Reality show and Fox News host  Sean Duffy’s nomination as transportation secretary. Really?   On a positive side:  Watched # 11 and # 12  of the UCI Cyclocross world’s races yesterday. Yay YouTube for the free broadcasts!  Coming up this weekend,  2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships  Liévin, France.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   More new equipment for bicycles. Ron explores some new ideas. Personally? Overkill and a waste of good money IMHO   Content:   BRAIN talks to retailers at CABDA East.  Study: People Protected Bike Lanes Made a Difference.  And Ron is not the only one who thinks that bike lanes are too fast.  Tour down under results.  UCI Cyclocross World Cup Cyclocross.  Events and Finishing Points.

