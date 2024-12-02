Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: Episode 80 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 19, 2024 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Correspondents Katie Servas and Lily Goldblatt and also featured news produced by The Daily Campus’s Liliana French, Gabriel Duffany and Patrick Boots. This week’s news focuses on UConn professor Jason Lee who worked for NASA this past summer, an update on the arrest of two UConn students and the Student Activity and Service Fee Advisory Committee meeting.

Talk Director, NaShawn Livingston reported on the recent news surrounding UConn athletics and provided commentary on the Huskies’ recent games.

The newest episode of award-winning podcast, DNA Today, was featured in the second half of this week’s episode.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.