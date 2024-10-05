This year’s Vice Presidential candidates took the stage in their first, and most likely only, debate on Tuesday October 1st.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee with incumbent Vice President Kalama Harris, and Ohio Senator JD Vance, the Republican pick with former President Donald Trump, met for the first time to discuss crucial issues related to the election.

The debate was hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, and was simulcast by major radio and television networks.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and “Face The Nation” host Margaret Brennan moderated the 90-minute long program, which began at 9 p.m. EST and included two breaks. The rules of the debate were similar to this year’s presidential debate series, namely, there is no live audience; the candidates were not allowed to provide opening statements; and the participants were not provided questions or topics in advance nor allowed any pre-written materials.

In contrast to the previous debates, hosted by CNN and ABC News, the candidates’ microphones were continuously hot – but CBS News reserved the right to mute them at the discretion of the moderators.

Each candidate was provided two minutes to answer the question posed, and received one minute for further rebuttal or clarifications following the other candidate’s two-minute response.

After shaking hands, the two candidates discussed prudent topics including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, economic policy, immigration and abortion, the January 6, 2021, attacks on the United States Capitol building and election misinformation.

CBS News also announced that the candidates would be responsible for fact-checking each other’s statements, differing from ABC News’s policy during the second presidential debate, which included frequent fact-checking by the moderators.

Numerous newspapers and media outlets, including CBS News, hosted fact-checking webpages and reviews on statements made during the debate. Many individuals on social media, including presidential candidate Trump, also provided unverified commentary.

The first line of questioning regarded U.S. involvement in foreign affairs following Iran’s recent missile strike over Israel. When asked if they would support a strike from Israel on to Iran, both candidates dodged the question.

Walz spoke of Harris’ calmness and leadership, and said the U.S. should continue to have a presence in the Middle East; Vance relied on Trump’s tenure in foreign relations.

In 2018, then-President Trump severed the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran, which limited the amount of nuclear materials Iran could acquire to create weapons—a fact Vance claimed “made the world more secure”, but one Walz criticized.

“Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than they were before because of Donald Trump’s fickle leadership,” Walz said.

Another important topic discussed was centered around climate change, recognizing the recent effects of Hurricane Helene on the southern states.

“We want the environment to be cleaner and safer,” Vance said.

His campaign is maintaining their commitment to invest in more American jobs, including in energy production.

Walz discussed his feeling on climate change, using Minnesota farmers as an example of a group who has adapted to the changing environment. He also lambasted Trump’s stance that climate change is a “hoax,” and that global warming would lead to more waterfront property, following numerous comments made by Trump over the last five years.

Two major issues important to both parties’ campaigns discussed was that of immigration and abortion rights.

During the most recent Presidential debate, Donald Trump made claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were “eating the dogs [and] cats,” a statement supported by Vance at more than one juncture.

Vance continued his claim that Vice President Harris sponsored an “open border,” allowing for droves of illegal immigrants to enter the country and calling her a “border czar.”

During the debate, Margaret Brennan fact-checked the participants – clarifying that a majority of the population at hand in Springfield were legal citizens. Vance complained that the moderators were fact-checking and both candidates had their microphones muted whilst trying to respond.

Both candidates clarified their position on abortion rights and gun violence.

Walz refuted Trump’s claim that the Democratic Party supports abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy, saying the “accusation wasn’t true” and that the party is “pro-women.”

Vance claimed his position was in support of “pro-family policies,” following statements made during his run for Senator in 2022 where he said that he would support a national ban on abortion.

Both participants expressed concerns with gun violence and school shootings.

“We understand that the Second Amendment is there but our first responsibility is to our kids to figure this out,” Walz said.

He also spoke of his meeting with the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, and the fact that his 17-year old son witnessed a shooting at a community center.

“I’m sorry about that and I hope he’s doing okay,” Vance said in response. “Christ have mercy, it is awful.”

The debate concluded with discussion regarding the 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and the resultant attack on the US Capitol Building on January 6th 2021. When Walz posed the question of if Trump lost the 2020 election, Vance did not provide a clear answer.

“Tim, I’m focused on the future,” Vance said instead. Walz chose to respond with, “That is a damning non-answer.”

Vance went on to say that he believed there were problems in the 2020 election and there should be more opportunity for debate over the results.

Donald Trump has continually denied his losing in 2020, and promoted the disruption of Congress’ certification of the results to thousands of his supporters.

During the debate, Walz said that the two were “miles apart on [the issue of January 6th].” Vance maintained that Trump’s actions were peaceful and that the focus should be on affordable goods policy, blaming the rise of basic prices on Harris.

Tuesday’s live event was the only planned debate between the Vice Presidential candidates this year.

The original slate of events scheduled by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit sponsor of Presidential and Vice Presidential debates since 1988, were canceled following opposition by the Trump campaign to the original format. A third alternative debate between the major Presidential candidates may be held in late October depending on logistics and the parties’ acceptance of the debate terms.

Debate participants have to meet distinctive criteria set by the host, including polling data, in order to appear – minor debates and forums have been held with third-party participants.

Election Day is Tuesday November 5th. To learn more about voting resources for University of Connecticut students, visit vote.uconn.edu.