Radio Naturopath Episode 459: Hypertension, Hibiscus, L-theanine, CBD; Weight Loss and Stress Reduction

This week I talked about how I tried hibiscus tea and it pretty much knocked me out, so if I do hibiscus it has to be in very small amounts! Everyone is different and responds differently to herbs and supplements. I DO feel good taking l-theanine, a calming amino acid from the tea plant, which calms without grogginess! And I also took the gastrodia/uncaria Chinese herbal complex in pill form, and I did better with that than the big cup of tea.

There’s so much to talk about with weight management and loss. This week, I managed to discuss these neat Please Don’t Weigh Me cards that you can get, and discussed the merits and detriments of being weighed at the doctor’s office. Bottom line: if it makes the patient feel comfortable, no need to weigh them! Also, if you’re at the doctor’s office, you do not have to consent to ANY physical exam that you don’t want to do. At my office my patients always have a choice! We also discussed the most important aspect of fat loss, which is stress reduction. Lowering cortisol is good for ANY condition, but directly helps to lower cortisol so that it’s not putting more sugar into your blood for you to store. And there’s lots of ways to reduce stress!