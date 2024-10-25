Husky Happenings Husky Happenings Episode 0 - Starting in Storrs Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

In the episode, Zosia and Andrew introduce the podcast, explain the reason they created it, and a structure for each episode. Also, they explain how the podcast is going to work with special guests and sent-in stories.