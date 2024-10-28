Al.M.Wa.M Al Muslimina Wal Muslimat: Defining Islam Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh. Join us as we Define Islam with our first guest Elma Ullaha a senior here at the University of Connecticut.