STORRS – The University of Connecticut has created initiatives like the Bias Action Group to

increase inclusion, acceptance, and transparency in relation to student anger on bias incidents,

said the Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty.

The Bias Action Group will consist of a group of students who will work closely with

UConn staff to identify trends in bias incidents and improve community programming. The

group has had 40 applications so far from both undergraduate and graduate students from all

campuses, the Associate Dean of Students Maureen Armstrong said. However, she was unsure

about how many people would be put on the committee.

“A bias-related incident is an incident that negatively targets, intimidates, or threatens an

individual or group due to race, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, religion, gender, sexual

orientation, gender identity or expression, age, physical, mental, and intellectual disabilities, as

well as past/present history of mental disorders,” said the DOS page.

In an effort to further increase transparency, the DOS office started releasing bias incident

summaries going back to the 2020-2021 academic year, which are released on the third Friday of

every month. It includes the date of the incident, the date it was reported, the reporting party

(student, staff, alumni, etc), an incident summary, the responding office, and the university

response. The DOS has also been sending out regular emails informing the UConn community

on alarming bias incident trends. For example, a September 30th DOS email noted that there was

a rise in bias incidents targeting sexual orientation.

Armstrong acknowledged that the catalyst of the rise in sexual orientation bias incidents was uncertain; however, she stated that it is part of her job to identify causes and make students aware of these incidents.

“We know that students have talked with us offline, you know, anecdotally, or they’ll ask

questions of what happens with bias referrals… That’s why we actually created that bias tracking summary, to show that there’s a lot of work that’s happening behind the scenes that is only maybe

readily visible to the people who are impacted. But our goal is greater campus outreach, support.

We want everyone to be a part of the solution,” Armstrong said.

According to Armstrong, the Dean of Students office was able to make some policy

changes as a result of student feedback. The bias incident reports only confirmed the need for a

policy regarding preferred names on IDs. According to the OneCard Office, all new student IDs

are getting a “Preferred Name” section on the back. In addition, they are offering one free reprint

for a preferred name change, forgoing the $30 fee for the first reprint. This applies to current

students. Current students can also have a free reprint for their first time changing their preferred

name. Armstrong discussed how this could help LGBTQ+ students who may not go by their

legal name.

The 2020-2021 academic year had 4 reported sexual orientation bias incidents. This

semester has had 15 bias incidents targeting sexual orientation. Additionally, there have been 50

bias incidents as of the most recent public report on November 19th, 2021. An analysis of the

Fall 2020 semester revealed that about 44 bias incidents occurred in that span of time. She also

discussed the possibility of COVID data not being representative of the overall student

population, but there were almost as many incidents in Fall 2020, while UConn had reduced

on-campus housing capacity by 66%. A few examples of the university’s responses involve

residential hall directors and Armstrong reaching out to the complainants.

Armstrong discussed how the Community Standards Office, the police, and herself

review the incidents to determine whether it was a student code of conduct violation or a crime.

She says that within 24 to 48 business hours, she would reach out to the student to schedule a

meeting and offer support.There have been students disciplined as a result of a student code of conduct violation related to a bias incident referral, said Megan Buda, the Director of Community Standards at

UConn. She said that not every bias incident is a code of conduct violation because not all

incidents fall under harassment or bullying. According to the UConn student code of conduct,

harassment is the severe or repeated use of an expression at another student. The harassment has

to be targeted specifically at another individual. Buda said that a lot of the bias incidents, some of

which are slurs yelled out of a car window, fall under free speech. That also means that they’re

not targeting or threatening an individual.

B Diaz, a Political Science senior and president of the grassroots social justice

organization UConn Collaborative Organizing or UCCO, discussed their personal experience

undergoing a bias incident investigation.

“You’re the one who’s contacting them, getting on top of them to do their stuff. It’s like

you have to prove to people that something like this really impacted you. Even text messages

weren’t good enough. Ever since that, that was a very traumatic experience for me. And it was

extremely emotionally exhausting. And six months, nothing happened. So I kinda gave up. And

like, I mean, I’ve been called the F-slur and stuff after that. And I decided not to report it on

campus, because I felt like that was a waste of my time,” they said.

According to Diaz, the reason that they did not want to report other bias incidents was

because of previous incompetence. The bias referral process was mentally draining and Diaz did

not wish to repeat that process, even when they were the target of other incidents.

“I do hear from colleagues that there have been students who have, you know, shared

anti-Asian incidents or other race based incidents or bias incidents, but they don’t necessarily

report them. I can only report on what the reports are that we receive,” Armstrong said.Diaz felt disillusioned by the UConn reporting system. Armstrong wants to create a better

environment through the Bias Action Group, but Diaz still feels that there are deeper problems

that the creation of another task force cannot solve.

“One is like the rallies because I feel like, regardless of the outcome, rallies are a way for

people, and not in a performative way, but a way for people to stand in solidarity with people.

People seeing other people marching for their life could be very meaningful for a lot of people,

because it’s like, wow, all these people support me,” said Diaz about actionable steps UConn

could take to make its students more comfortable.

Diaz also discussed the importance of intersectionality in education, where issues like

class and race inequality are thought to be interconnected. Zasha Rodriguez, a senior History

major and the secretary of UCCO, stressed the importance of becoming a better person through

community involvement and cultivating good support systems.

“I think also a good thing is being there for your community, being a good person on a

daily basis, making sure you’re checking in on your friends… The way we build solidarity with

other organizations can be taken at the individual level as well,” Rodriguez said.