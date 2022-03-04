STORRS – The University of Connecticut has created initiatives like the Bias Action Group to
increase inclusion, acceptance, and transparency in relation to student anger on bias incidents,
said the Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty.
The Bias Action Group will consist of a group of students who will work closely with
UConn staff to identify trends in bias incidents and improve community programming. The
group has had 40 applications so far from both undergraduate and graduate students from all
campuses, the Associate Dean of Students Maureen Armstrong said. However, she was unsure
about how many people would be put on the committee.
“A bias-related incident is an incident that negatively targets, intimidates, or threatens an
individual or group due to race, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, religion, gender, sexual
orientation, gender identity or expression, age, physical, mental, and intellectual disabilities, as
well as past/present history of mental disorders,” said the DOS page.
In an effort to further increase transparency, the DOS office started releasing bias incident
summaries going back to the 2020-2021 academic year, which are released on the third Friday of
every month. It includes the date of the incident, the date it was reported, the reporting party
(student, staff, alumni, etc), an incident summary, the responding office, and the university
response. The DOS has also been sending out regular emails informing the UConn community
on alarming bias incident trends. For example, a September 30th DOS email noted that there was
a rise in bias incidents targeting sexual orientation.
Armstrong acknowledged that the catalyst of the rise in sexual orientation bias incidents was uncertain; however, she stated that it is part of her job to identify causes and make students aware of these incidents.
“We know that students have talked with us offline, you know, anecdotally, or they’ll ask
questions of what happens with bias referrals… That’s why we actually created that bias tracking summary, to show that there’s a lot of work that’s happening behind the scenes that is only maybe
readily visible to the people who are impacted. But our goal is greater campus outreach, support.
We want everyone to be a part of the solution,” Armstrong said.
According to Armstrong, the Dean of Students office was able to make some policy
changes as a result of student feedback. The bias incident reports only confirmed the need for a
policy regarding preferred names on IDs. According to the OneCard Office, all new student IDs
are getting a “Preferred Name” section on the back. In addition, they are offering one free reprint
for a preferred name change, forgoing the $30 fee for the first reprint. This applies to current
students. Current students can also have a free reprint for their first time changing their preferred
name. Armstrong discussed how this could help LGBTQ+ students who may not go by their
legal name.
The 2020-2021 academic year had 4 reported sexual orientation bias incidents. This
semester has had 15 bias incidents targeting sexual orientation. Additionally, there have been 50
bias incidents as of the most recent public report on November 19th, 2021. An analysis of the
Fall 2020 semester revealed that about 44 bias incidents occurred in that span of time. She also
discussed the possibility of COVID data not being representative of the overall student
population, but there were almost as many incidents in Fall 2020, while UConn had reduced
on-campus housing capacity by 66%. A few examples of the university’s responses involve
residential hall directors and Armstrong reaching out to the complainants.
Armstrong discussed how the Community Standards Office, the police, and herself
review the incidents to determine whether it was a student code of conduct violation or a crime.
She says that within 24 to 48 business hours, she would reach out to the student to schedule a
meeting and offer support.There have been students disciplined as a result of a student code of conduct violation related to a bias incident referral, said Megan Buda, the Director of Community Standards at
UConn. She said that not every bias incident is a code of conduct violation because not all
incidents fall under harassment or bullying. According to the UConn student code of conduct,
harassment is the severe or repeated use of an expression at another student. The harassment has
to be targeted specifically at another individual. Buda said that a lot of the bias incidents, some of
which are slurs yelled out of a car window, fall under free speech. That also means that they’re
not targeting or threatening an individual.
B Diaz, a Political Science senior and president of the grassroots social justice
organization UConn Collaborative Organizing or UCCO, discussed their personal experience
undergoing a bias incident investigation.
“You’re the one who’s contacting them, getting on top of them to do their stuff. It’s like
you have to prove to people that something like this really impacted you. Even text messages
weren’t good enough. Ever since that, that was a very traumatic experience for me. And it was
extremely emotionally exhausting. And six months, nothing happened. So I kinda gave up. And
like, I mean, I’ve been called the F-slur and stuff after that. And I decided not to report it on
campus, because I felt like that was a waste of my time,” they said.
According to Diaz, the reason that they did not want to report other bias incidents was
because of previous incompetence. The bias referral process was mentally draining and Diaz did
not wish to repeat that process, even when they were the target of other incidents.
“I do hear from colleagues that there have been students who have, you know, shared
anti-Asian incidents or other race based incidents or bias incidents, but they don’t necessarily
report them. I can only report on what the reports are that we receive,” Armstrong said.Diaz felt disillusioned by the UConn reporting system. Armstrong wants to create a better
environment through the Bias Action Group, but Diaz still feels that there are deeper problems
that the creation of another task force cannot solve.
“One is like the rallies because I feel like, regardless of the outcome, rallies are a way for
people, and not in a performative way, but a way for people to stand in solidarity with people.
People seeing other people marching for their life could be very meaningful for a lot of people,
because it’s like, wow, all these people support me,” said Diaz about actionable steps UConn
could take to make its students more comfortable.
Diaz also discussed the importance of intersectionality in education, where issues like
class and race inequality are thought to be interconnected. Zasha Rodriguez, a senior History
major and the secretary of UCCO, stressed the importance of becoming a better person through
community involvement and cultivating good support systems.
“I think also a good thing is being there for your community, being a good person on a
daily basis, making sure you’re checking in on your friends… The way we build solidarity with
other organizations can be taken at the individual level as well,” Rodriguez said.
