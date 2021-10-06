This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 1, 2021.

For the news, we covered the agreement reached between the town of Mansfield and the university regarding development, the new plant-based UC Cafe, the selection of UConn’s next Phillip E. Austin endowed chair,

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Director Grace McFadden about an algorithmically generated Spotify playlist to capture the sound of UConn.

News Director Grace McFadden interviewed School Administrator.

This episode was produced and hosted by Grace McFadden.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.