Toby Muse is a journalist, author, and documentary filmmaker. His work has appeared in The New York Times, CNN, BBC, and The Guardian among others. Not only that, but he has spent his life in Colombia from 2000-2017. Why you ask? To talk with the farmers and cartels members to follow the creation and expedition of a Kilo of cocaine. Using these experiences he wrote a book called Kilo: Inside the Cocaine Cartel. Tune into this episode to learn more about the people whose lives are created and ruined when cocaine comes to town.

