Bicycle Talk Episode 194 4-20-2020 Ron’s Rant: Covid-19 Grrr. Enough already. How about all those parents riding their bicycles with their kids and not wearing helmets? No not the kids, the parents. Positive side: The Tour de France is back! Maybe? Positive comments from Giant Bicycle’s JT Thompson. Cycling will be more Highly regarded. Maintenance Minute: Are you sweating your bike to an early death by riding it on your train all of the time? What to do. Content: It’s 4-20, Let’s talk about CBD. The good the bad and the ugly. CBD vs THC. Lots to talk about. More information from the Tour de France. Final comments and calendar.