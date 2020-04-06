Today on the show I speak with Becky Acabchuk, Ph.D! We explore how to become the hero of your own story as well as awesome methods to overcome anxiety during the coronavirus. She received her Ph.D in 2016 in Physiology and Neurobiology at the University of Connecticut after studying undergrad at Cornell. Becky has a passion to teach groups of people mind-body techniques that empower them to improve their lives, creating healthy habits through mindful living. She is also the Faculty Advisor for the Mindfulness Club at UConn!

Music by Goose @goosetheband