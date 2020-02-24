A Mental Health Podcast!

Society often talks about how there needs to be more discussion on Mental Health… but where is that discussion??

Well, here it is. This Podcast is going to be diving into some of the harder to talk about subjects in our lives. I’m here to try to normalize how we are feeling on the inside by exploring our Mental Health and Wellness through interviews with experts on Mental Health topics, with organizations, and with regular people like you and me.

Mindfulness with Mikey is here to tackle the stigma surrounding Mental Health and help bring some techniques to help you live a kick ass life!

First Guest is Ryan Small! The President of the Mindfulness club at University of Connecticut.

Music by Goose! Check them out @goosetheband