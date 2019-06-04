Episode 154 May 29th 2019

Ron’s Rant: Impatient Drivers, and cyclists too! Positive side: Towns who have swept the streets. American Airlines adjusts fees for bicycles to oversized rate. About time! Maintenance Minute: Securing your accessories on your bicycle. Don’t drop valuable equipment to the ground. Content: The Giro!!!

Who will win? How will this year’s Giro de Italia play out? 8 ways bicycles helped win world war 1. Bike-friendly cities should be designed for everyone, not just for wealthy white cyclists. The economic impact of cycling. Upcoming events.

