The Hip Hop Enthusiast #42: New Albums From Nick Grant and Lil Baby, Ameer Vann Controversy, and Drake vs Pusa T

We discuss brand new albums “Dremin’ Out Loud” by Nick Grant and “Harder Than Ever” by Lil Baby, react to some sad news out of the BROCKHAMPTON clan, breakdown the heated beef between Drake and Pusha T, and have some exciting recently confirmed release dates! (Recorded May 31st)