Well, that’s it for the 2017-2018 NBA season. The Warriors win their second straight Finals and their third in four years. But now we shift to the off-season! Ton’s of moves to discuss! The biggest being LeBron James. Rob and Nick give you their predictions for where he will end up next season as well as address the Kyrie Irving rumors spilling around Boston. As always subscribe and follow @talkintruehoops!