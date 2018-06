Naturopathic principle #3: Look For the Cause! Treat the underlying reason for a condition, not just the condition. Why it’s better to soak nuts! Also, BEANS: the pros and cons. Vegetarians rely on them for a protein source, and Paleo folks think they’re just not that nutritious and have too many anti-nutrients. Who’s right? Also, alternative ideas for those protein/vitamin drinks often given to the elderly!