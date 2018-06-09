Today in the Basic Principles department, we talked about First Do No Harm, using the least harmful and invasive thing possible to help with healing. Then we moved on to the MYRIAD benefits of the Sacha Inchi seed, the Peruvian Peanut! Omega 3’s, complete protein, lots of fiber, you can’t beat it! Great for VEGANS! I also answered the perennial question, Should I take a supplement if I’m healthy? The answer, of course, is MAYBE. Plus, why it’s good to sprout, or just to eat sprouted grains, nuts, beans and seeds!