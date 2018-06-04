Enter the very wise Gerry Berkowitz, PhD, horticultural molecular biologist! He told us all about the complex legality of cannabis in the United States, but that nobody’s likely to get prosecuted for selling CBD. He talked about hybridizing cannabis plants to maximize CBD content, and also growing CBD from yeast. Lots of very interesting stuff about cannabis!

MARIJUANA, CANNABIS, HEMP, CBD, ANANDAMIDE, CANNABINOID, GERALD BERKOWITZ, GERRY BERKOWITZ, FRAN STORCH, RON MANIZZA, RADIO NATUROPATH, OMEGA 3, PROTEIN