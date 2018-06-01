Bicycle Talk Episode 99

May 16th 2018 Ron’s Rant. Suggested by Ron’s guest. Cyclists not using hand signals and people riding on sidewalks. Half completed bike lanes. Positive side, it’s bike to work week! Maintenance minute, Last check on the bike before you embark on your commuting adventure. Special guest Jena Greaser, Professional mountain bike racer and the USA National fat tire champion. Jenna talks about being a pro racer and how she became an avid cyclist. Jena talks about getting more people involved in the sport. Very interesting interview.