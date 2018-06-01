Bicycle Talk Episode 98

May 9th 2018 Ron’s Rant. The Ford motor company. Starting in 2019 they are discontinuing the manufacture of their sedans and smaller cars. This puts nothing but trucks on the roads which makes it more dangerous for vulnerable users like cyclists and pedestrians. Bike to school day! Crosswalks for bicycle? Maintenance minute. Listening for weird sounds that your bike can make. Lot’s of talk about the Giro d’Italia. Ron talks about kids riding and walking to school. Stats about kids and fitness. Ride of Silence honoring those who have been killed by a motorized vehicle while riding their bikes. Talking about Bike to Work week. Preparing your bike and yourself for Bike to Work week and becoming aa commuter!