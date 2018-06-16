Bicycle Talk Episode 103

Bicycle Talk: June 13th 2018

Ron’s Rant: Cyclist Blaming Headlines. Ron talks about how when the press tells a story about a cyclist car/truck altercation, there is a bias towards the motorized vehicle. On a positive side. The laws are changing and awareness seems to be happening. Mechanical minute. To blink or not to blink. Do you have blinking lights on your bike? It’s been 2 years since the “Chain Gang” was mowed down in Kalamazoo. Ron talks about the recent sentencing of the driver of the pickup truck that caused the incid