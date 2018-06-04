Bicycle Talk Episode 101

May 30th. Ron’s Rant: Let’s talk Mountain Bikes. Misuse of trails. Not giving back to the trails you ride every day. E-Bikes on the trails? What is your opinion about the use of e-bikes on mountain bike trails? Positive side: New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA) Mechanical minute: Riding a mountain bike? 2 items you cannot be without in your travel pack. Zip ties and Electrical tape.

Ron talks about Chris Froome’s amazing state 19 in the Giro and his overall win with only a few days left in the race. Froome is now among the elites. Only 3 men in history have won all three major classics.

Special Guest, Stacey Jimenez, President of the Quiet Corner division of NEMBA. Stacy talks about mountain bikes, riding and racing, and what the quiet corner NEMBA is doing. Big event this weekend at James L. Goodwin Forest in Hampton CT.