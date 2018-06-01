Bicycle Talk Episode 100

May 23rd 2018 Ron’s Rant. On the cell phone while you are riding your bike? Really? Positive side: Did you ride your bike to work last week and if so Great! also a little humor as a cyclist has a stand off with a moose protecting her cubs on a bike trail. Video posted on Bicycle Talk facebook page. Mechanical minute. cleaning your bike up after riding in the rain. Proper care of your machine. Keeping up with the Giro d’ Italia bike race. Special Guests Dayle Acquilano and Rachael Bubbs 2girls2bikes50states.com Riding 50 states in 5 years for MS fundraising cause.