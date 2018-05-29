Action packed episode this week! The Finals are finally here and Rob and Nick preview what will happen in the again in the rematch between the Warriors and the Cavaliers. We also have an interview with Instagram account All.NBA.Riddles who was the creator of some beef online with Carmelo Anthony commenting on his post comparing Melo with Kyle Korver. Definitely a must listen interview! Also we discuss the ALL-NBA Team’s, possible coaching hires and other news! Be sure to subscribe and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @talkintruehoops.