Play

Action packed episode this week! The Finals are finally here and Rob and Nick preview what will happen in the again in the rematch between the Warriors and the Cavaliers. We also have an interview with Instagram account All.NBA.Riddles who was the creator of some beef online with Carmelo Anthony commenting on his post comparing Melo with Kyle Korver. Definitely a must listen interview! Also we discuss the ALL-NBA Team’s, possible coaching hires and other news! Be sure to subscribe and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @talkintruehoops.

No More Stories

About The Author

Google+

I am sophomore at the University of Connecticut majoring in Digital Media and Design. I have been involved with WHUS for the past year and a half producing/creating the Talkin' True Hoops Podcast.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.