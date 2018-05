The Conference Finals are set. Cleveland v Boston and Golden State v Houston! Rob and Nick preview the series and predict which teams will meet in the Finals. They also discuss some of the other news from the past week such as the firing of Stan Van Gundy in Detroit and they talk about who will get lucky with the ping pong balls on Tuesday’s draft lottery! Be sure to subscribe to this podcast and follow us @talkintruehoops on Twitter and Instagram for more great content!