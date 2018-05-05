Playoffs are continuing with some great storylines and we are here to cover them. Nick and Rob discuss and debate over the four current playoff series underway and tell you who we believe will advance to the conference finals as of now. They also give their thoughts on the off the court drama like the Drake and Kendrick Perkins beef as well as Charles Barkley wanting to punch Draymond Green in the face. All that and more! Be sure to subscribe and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @talkintruehoops!