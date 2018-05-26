It’s time to get back to basics! Let’s review naturopathic medicine, and the six basic principles. We’ll start this week with The Healing Power of Nature, Vis Medacatrix Naturae. I realize I like food, so I’ve been talking about it lately. I had no idea that chia seeds were SO high in antioxidants, but there you have it! They are energizing, help with regularity, and have omega-3 fatty acids, mostly alpha-linolenic acid. Flax seeds on the other hand, are high in lignans so they’re the ones to help with women’s hormonal issues. Unlike chia, they need to be ground, and are not as high in antioxidants. BOTH seeds are very beneficial for health, and you get somewhat different benefits from each!