It’s suddenly summer! You CAN overdo it with the SUDDEN arrival of summer-like weather, that too much yard work or exercise can be too much of a good thing. Take good breaks in between! Stretch, drink water, tea, and fizzy stuff, relax. Also remember to break out the sunscreen and bug spray! I’ve got some ideas for some good natural ingredients. Plus, antioxidants and that ORAC value, elderberry and the Late Flu Season, and how to make a yummy yogurt parfait! HINT: VEGAN yogurt is AWESOME, especially coconut and my new fave, CASHEW!